Arrests from May 2 to May May 8
Tricia L Blanton, 48, 1601 Faraon Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Doneishia Faye Hughes, 27, 1607 N. 36th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jonathan C. Ashler, 36, 1206 6th Drive West, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Denise M. Byrd, 38, 2310 Faraon Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dewayne Phillip Cannon, 49, 2609 Seneca Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amber Lee Ratliff, 26, 11973 County 438 Road, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ramon Jesus Borunda-Ortega, 26, 1806 Howard Street, city charge for trespassing.
Candice Louise Wardenburg, 30, 4021 Frederick Avenue, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robert M. Mendoze III, 26, 5050 Faraon Street, warrants for felony and for failure to appear in court.
Victor Kevin Carter, 62, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shaun Brian Phinney, 37, 1402 S. 6th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chris Lynn Mosier, 51, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
John Mikel Nichols, 43, 1803 Garfield Avenue, city charge for trespassing.
Mason T. Robinson, 27, 620 Court Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joshua Lee Sutton II, 19, 510 E. Kansas, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rachel Marie Marceau, 27, 906 S. 11th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joey A. Ezell Jr, 30, 2628 Olive Street, city charge for drug possession.
Ernest Frank Mitchell IV, 335, 17587 71 Highway. warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rebecca Nicole Schneider, 39, St. Joseph, warrants for trespassing and for failure to appear in court.
Monty Kenneth Leinen, 31, St. Joseph, warrants for obstructing justice and for failure to appear in court.
Mark David Green Jr, 24, 4301 Hillview Terrace, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Matthew Alexander Taylor, 24, 4550 SE. State Route H. warrant for failure to appear in court.
Keith Andrew McCray, 54, St. Joseph, city charges for trespassing and for resisting arrest.
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 05/07/2023 04:14:35 DAVID LEE FANNING Jr. HOMELESS 05/11/1988 Warrant
Christopher S. Luke, 49, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 05/07/2023 10:24:08 Evyn ENFIELD Frost 3209 SACRAMENTO ST 08/22/2002 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 05/07/2023 10:52:09 SAMUEL D CORNELL HOMELESS 03/12/1990 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 05/07/2023 12:24:28 ALICIA MARIE JOHNSON 2321 S BELT HWY 07/21/2002 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 05/07/2023 15:57:19 Preston Michael Erickson 2321 S BELT HWY 09/25/1992 Warrant
PAROLE VIOLATION (FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT PURPOSES ONLY) - OBSTRUCT JUSTICE 05/07/2023 15:57:19 Preston Michael Erickson 2321 S BELT HWY 09/25/1992 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 05/07/2023 17:03:19 SHAUNA M OLSEN HOMELESS 03/17/1977 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 05/07/2023 22:33:18 TERRANCE WILLIAM SMITH HOMELESS 06/08/1977 City Charge
ENTRY INTO DANGEROUS BUILDING 05/07/2023 22:33:18 TERRANCE WILLIAM SMITH HOMELESS 06/08/1977 City Charge
POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 05/07/2023 23:51:24 LAURYN M GILMORE 38 MACKENZIE DR 10/28/1994 City Charge
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 05/08/2023 00:14:03 ZACHARY MICHAEL LETT 728 S 17TH 04/27/1993 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 05/08/2023 01:17:31 TIERRA MONIQUE IRVIN 614 E ARMOUR BLVD 04/30/1985 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 05/08/2023 19:14:18 RONNIE WILLIAM S LAKEY 5107 SAVANNAH RD 10/29/1970 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 05/08/2023 22:03:09 TIMOTHY A SHEPPARD HOMELESS 02/10/1978 Warrant
