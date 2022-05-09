Arrests for May 10 May 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAY 5Abrionne Davelle Newsome, 36, Cameron, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Travis William Mirosh, 37, Plattsburg, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Garon Travis Reynolds, 39, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Kim Jay Douglas, 65, 1712 Mitchell Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Timothy R. Williams, 49, 111 W. Linn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Mackenzie Lloyd Allen, 29, 3301 Neighbor Road, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.Tom Rotonu, 23, 2614 Folsom St., on a city charge of disorderly conduct.MAY 6Chandler Stephen Nold, 19, 913 Grand Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Ziyad A. Hayes Sr., 45, 2511 Essex St., on a city warrant for obstructing duties of police and failure to appear in court. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Warrant Charge Failure Law Commerce Court Missouri Christina K. Hayes Address Police Criminal Law Louise Elder Courtney Alexis Austin Matson Duty N. Shea Kayla E. Kuschell Timothy Farrell Crime Katelyn Marie Lawhon Possession Resisting Arrest Michael G. Beattie Iii While Cody Lee Elliott Chad Vilas Porter Burglary Juan M. Gomez Sr. Gerald Benjamin Cole Sasha Kaylynn Smith Joe Franklin Wells Ann Dobsch Brandon Kip Traster Elliot Clayton Maley Brian Scott Huey Raymond Lee Dwight Intoxicate William Lester Bayer Jr. Threat Aleksandr James Young Michael Joseph Johnson City Jacob A. Christopher Dana L. Campbell Damage Property Disturb The Peace Brian Lee Davison David Lee Henderson Jr. Danielle Fae Vansickle Christopher Lee Huggins Mechanics Trevin L. Newton Frances Dianne Burgess Zachary Michael Lett Drug Christopher W. Ramsay S.w. Karen Lane Controlled Substance Amazonia Justin Lee Hockaday Jesse Nelson Wingard David Hamuud Risk Assault Stolen Property Wayne David Schmitt Robin Gail Schultz Allen S. Amanda Renee Ebling Allen S. Pricket State Tamara Sue Ward Rodney Carl Stiglic Taylor Michael Wild Violence Jennifer D. Lopez Luke Christian Ensign Paraphernalia Arrest × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +5 Education School district announces three new leaders Local News Program funds monarch butterfly habitats in Northwest Missouri 2:02 Consumer Baby formula shortage affecting parents in St. Joseph Public Safety MoDOT to fix Pear Street ditches, site of fatal accident More Local News → 1:13 Hot & Breezy Monday 20 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
