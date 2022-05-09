placeholder_arrest

MAY 5

Abrionne Davelle Newsome, 36, Cameron, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Travis William Mirosh, 37, Plattsburg, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Garon Travis Reynolds, 39, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Kim Jay Douglas, 65, 1712 Mitchell Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Timothy R. Williams, 49, 111 W. Linn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Mackenzie Lloyd Allen, 29, 3301 Neighbor Road, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.

Tom Rotonu, 23, 2614 Folsom St., on a city charge of disorderly conduct.

MAY 6

Chandler Stephen Nold, 19, 913 Grand Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Ziyad A. Hayes Sr., 45, 2511 Essex St., on a city warrant for obstructing duties of police and failure to appear in court.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.