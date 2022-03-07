MARCH 3
Ryan Michael Martinez, 30, Wathena, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jesse D. Wilson, 41, 609 E. Colorado Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
MARCH 4
Dakota Allen Bomar, 32, 2306 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
William Michael Greene, 34, 428 E. Missouri Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jennifer Nicole Greene, 35, 428 E. Missouri Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Benjamin Alan Sherlock, 36, no address provided, on a city warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.
MARCH 5
William Ray Diamond, 46, 5314 Basil Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Donald Floyd Easter III, 33, 6508 S.W. Sandy Lane, on a city warrant for obstructing duties of police and failure to appear in court.
Mercede Eileen Cannon, 31, 1024 E. Hyde Park Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Victoria Sydney Sharp, 25, 1113 E. Highland Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Timothy Ryan Miller, 40, 3326 Primrose Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dustin Ely Richardson, 41, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Colton M. Janovec, 26, 2924 Olive St., on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
Chance Hunter Kellison, 26, 3502 N. Second St., on city charges of resisting arrest, reckless driving, and failure to appear in court.
Cody Lee Herpel, 26, Hemple, Missouri, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
