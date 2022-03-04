MARCH 2
Adell Kirkwood Jr., 68, 1103 S. 14th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Marvin D. Campbell, 64, 522 N. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Megan Ellen Miller, 29, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Myles Thomas Wright, 23, 2408 St. Joseph Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Devon Preston Roe, 45, 1801 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dalton E. Despain, 19, 3128 Sherry Lane, on a city charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.