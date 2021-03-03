March 1
Sara B. Cox, 40, 1514 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kevin Eugene Tracy Jr., 34, Atchison, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
George Ronald Mathis Jr., 57, 118 E. Kansas Ave., on city charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and stealing.
March 2
Phillip Douglas Walley, 47, Agency, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Travis C. Cook, 30, 6222 S. Third St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cara Jean Williams, 40, 3019 Burnside Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rebecca Adit Ajang, 38, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
Christine Elaine Gilmore, 61, 1609 Boyd St., on a city charge of trespassing.
March 3
Cindy Lee Becerra, 54, 620 N. 24th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Mark E. Schenecker, 60, 1520 N. 42nd Terrace, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Terry Lynn Dunkle, 48, 215 Virginia St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.