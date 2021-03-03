March 1

Sara B. Cox, 40, 1514 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Kevin Eugene Tracy Jr., 34, Atchison, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

George Ronald Mathis Jr., 57, 118 E. Kansas Ave., on city charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and stealing.

March 2

Phillip Douglas Walley, 47, Agency, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Travis C. Cook, 30, 6222 S. Third St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Cara Jean Williams, 40, 3019 Burnside Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Rebecca Adit Ajang, 38, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.

Christine Elaine Gilmore, 61, 1609 Boyd St., on a city charge of trespassing.

March 3

Cindy Lee Becerra, 54, 620 N. 24th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Mark E. Schenecker, 60, 1520 N. 42nd Terrace, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Terry Lynn Dunkle, 48, 215 Virginia St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.