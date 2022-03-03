MARCH 1
Tasha Renee Robinson, 39, 8403 Ford Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shirley Ruthann Richardson, 36, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Damian Jacob Edward Powell, 30, 2203 S. 24th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Whitney Lynn Cannon, 33, 317 Blake St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Aimee Renee Propes, 49, 3602 Pickett Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kyle Stewart Power, 34, 2913 Blackwell Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Andy Eugene Mattox, 40, 1201 Elizabeth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kirby R. Stevens, 51, 1602 Brookside Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Wendy Sue Kiger, 31, 421 N. 25th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jerry Dean Kinzie, 73, 2209 Edmond St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Maleah H. Buckner-Wilkinson, 25, 701 S. 19th St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Steven Edward Ketterer, 31, 2306 Herman Ave., on a city charge of property damage.
