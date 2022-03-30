MARCH 27
Chad Vilas Porter, 33, 2801 County Line Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Ray Ethridge, 39, 1602 Brookside Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brian Allen Moore, 47, 120 Countryside Lane, on a city warrant for resisting arrest and failure to appear in court.
Michael G. Beattie III, 25, 201 S. 10th St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Cody Lee Elliott, 30, 1814 St. Joseph Ave., on a city warrant for resisting arrest.
MARCH 28
Lonnie Eugene Mabin Jr., 39, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for resisting arrest and failure to appear in court.
Sheldon A. Coulter, 23, 3601 Gene Field Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Juan M. Gomez Sr., 44, 2617 Mary St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Gerald Benjamin Cole, 44, no address provided, on a state charge of burglary.
