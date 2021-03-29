March 27
Darrin Dewayne Mignery, 43, 1206 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dakhota Jay Mignery, 21, 1206 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
March 28
Deyber Sotelo Adame, 21, 1809 N. Second St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
