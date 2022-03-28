MARCH 24
Jason A. Groce, 37, 219 N. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tyren E. Colbert, 32, 2203 Cranberry Hill, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chelsie Lee Nicole Markley, 26, 2420 St. Joseph Ave., on a city warrant for stealing and failure to appear in court.
David J. Haven, 49, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Alexis D. Hutchens, 22, 2707 Faraon St., on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
Ezekiel L. Harker, 20, 2744 Lafayette St., on city charges of drug possession and driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Jacob Allen Christopher, 26, no address provided, on city charges of trespassing and resisting police by violence/force/threat.
MARCH 25
Katelyn Marie Lawhon, 19, 817 S. 20th St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
MARCH 26
Kevin Wayne Lunn, 42, 5707 Lake Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nancy Joann Arena McDonald, 26, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Alexia Morgan Lowry, 24, Clarksdale, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Laneah Lynn Mallen, 53, 1825 Messanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Helen Marie Cook, 62, 425 N. 25th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
