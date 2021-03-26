March 25
Travis Lee Wallace, 43, 1924 S. 24th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
March 26
David L. Hendrix Jr., 34, 1113 N. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeffrey Scott Fisher, 35, 212 S. 14th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kristin M. Anderson, 34, 624 S. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
