MARCH 23
Kayla E. Kuschell, 31, 1222 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rachel Lynn Tapley, 54, 3141 Midland St., on a city warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.
Anthony Lee Acosta, 30, 503 S. Sixth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ricky J. Rodriguez, 40, 6018 N. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joshua K. Spurgeon, 37, 106 N. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nikita Rose Minear, 30, 301 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shea Timothy Farrell, 29, 4005 Chesapeake Drive, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
