March 20
Dawson D. Sosa, 22, 3204 Mitchell Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kyle Franklin Huffman, 38, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
William Russell Mitchell III, 28, 4307 Hillview Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Derick Justin Hennard, 31, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Gahunde Munyankuyo, 51, 1617 N. 36th St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
James Franklin Baber III, 49, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
Linda Kay Brayman, 55, Mound City, Missouri, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
March 21
Abbey Blair Smith, 35, 3403 Jackson St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Akaesha Shanece Kirby-Nance, 32, 2422 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kyleigh Marie Mitchell, 19, 810 N. Sixth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Clifford W. Leer Jr., 41, 217 N. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Matthew B. Moore, 42, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jayce Edward Fanning, 19, 4011 King Hill Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Richard Eugene Jones, 45, no address provided, on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
Brett James Gross, 18, 3010 Dover St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
March 22
Blaine Arden Young, 30, 704 Woodson St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kayla Elizabeth Kuschell, 30, 1222 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Anthony Carl Edwards, 40, 624 E. Missouri Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Destinee Renea Williams, 28, 5116 S. Barbara St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Anthony Dewayne McDonald, 20, no address provided, on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
Victor L. Ramos Rosa, 43, 2202 S. 22nd St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
John Reed Stiles, 55, 1823 Mulberry St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Samuel Wesley Schellhorn, 46, 616 S. 22nd St., on a state charge of stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft.
March 23
Jerry Lee Shelton, 50, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
Sandra Kay Hovey-Mace, 51, no address provided, on a state charge of stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft.
March 24
Jennifer Ann Hendrix, 39, 1312 N. 22nd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
