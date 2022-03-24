MARCH 22
Courtney Alexis Louise Elder, 30, no address provided, on a city warrant for obstructing duties of police and failure to appear in court.
Dartanyan Dominick Franklin, 37, 1306 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dallas Austin Matson, 24, 2902 N. 12th St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
