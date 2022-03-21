MARCH 17
Michael E. Wilson, 30, 215 Isabelle St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Randall Elliot Brady, 61, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joshua Nathan Cole Miller, 37, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
MARCH 18
Christina K. Hayes, 53, Rushville, Missouri, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
MARCH 19
Tyler A. Armstrong, 26, 815 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kevin E. Wilson, 49, 215 W. Isabelle St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
James W. Henderson, 49, 425 N. 25th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Billie Ortis Ashford, 50, 1310 Prospect Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Abby D. Cannon, 23, 836 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Aaron Ray Sauter, 35, 6412 Eureka St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
