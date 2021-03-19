March 18
Cheyann Rose Keith, 22, 2022 Dewey Ave., on a city warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing duties of police, and failure to appear in court.
Chris Lee Cook, 31, 3145 Midland St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Demetrius Dewayne Buffington, 21, 2905 St. Joseph Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robert Howard Steward, 55, 518 Monroe St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Derek Anthony Bascue, 32, 610 N. Fifth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kristen L. Smith, 19, 3301 S. 35th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Helen Irene Lovelady, 45, 2504 S. Tenth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Luis Arturo Nieves Rosa, 34, 1209 Angelique St., on a city charge of driving with suspended/revoked license.
Kelsey Dawn Dawson, 22, 1102 Northwood Drive, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Crystal Dawn Amos, 35, 3116 Joyce Lane, on city charges of driving with suspended/revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident.
Darren Leroy Martin, 58, no address provided, on city charges of drug possession and failure to appear in court.
