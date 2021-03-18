March 15
Maurice Leashawn Toliver, 49, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Peter Immy, 26, 913 Vine St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
March 16
Jeremy Michael Shaw, 42, 6619 Carnegie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Anthony L. Adams, 39, 1607 Grand Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bryan Anthony Wright, 26, 103 Countryside Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
John D. Perry, 46, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ora David Radmer, 59, 2205 S. 14th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeremy Bell Edens, 36, Amazonia, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Donnita Lynn Payne, 44, 1809 Parkview Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Alvion L. Page, 20, 520 N. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Frederick Earl Gentry, 64, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
Ryan Wesley Simpson, 39, no address provided, on city charges of disturbing the peace, failure to appear in court and obstructing duties of police.
Rylea R. Brown, 24, Leavenworth, Kansas, on city charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
James A. Fanning, 59, 1817 S. 13th St., on a state charge of stealing a vehicle.
March 17
Dallas Austin Matson, 23, 2902 N. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Megan Rea Spurgin, 32, 622 Bon Ton St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Scott Wayne Lukehart, 49, 814 Harmon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jimmy L. Adair, 37, 1613 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Spencer Harold Linn, 36, Parkville, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tieara Renee Irvin, 30, 810 S. 23rd St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Summer Breeze Bebee, 22, 2445 S.E. Seymour Road, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Devin Thomas Tyler, 30, 1111 N. 18th St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Kenneth C. Harris, 40, 2711 S. 24th St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
