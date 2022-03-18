MARCH 16
Quintin D.C. Rouser, 27, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christopher Ryan Melendez, 27, 174 E. Walter Lane, on a city warrant for drug possession, obstructing duties of police and failure to appear in court.
Jeremiah Lynn Latour, 30, no address provided, on a city warrant for contempt of court and failure to appear in court.
Ryan Wesley Simpson, 40, 1506 Jules St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Glenn W. Spaeth, 38, 1602 Brookside Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
