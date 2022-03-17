MARCH 15
Sandra Kay Coats, 53, 1809 Clay St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tony L. Cline, 47, 2609 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dylan James Stevens, 39, 1602 Brookside Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Geiler Ray Willis Contreras, 24, 605 Alabama St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christopher Lynn Tatro, 35, 117 S. 15th St., on city charges of property damage and assault.
Joshua Lee Shade, 32, 2519 Green Valley Road, on a city charge of stealing.
