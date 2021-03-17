March 12
Angelmae Elizabeth Glidewell, 20, 835 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for trespassing and failure to appear in court.
Chantaia L. Bennett, 25, 1719 Center St., on a city warrant for trespassing and failure to appear in court.
Jacob M. Urrutia, 28, 1221 Sylvanie St., on a city warrant for trespassing and failure to appear in court.
Tanya Lee Storie, 43, 240 Marshall Road, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Deven K. Hooe, 35, no address provided, on city charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Richard E. Jones, 45, 5211 Faraon St., on a city charge of trespassing.
Wayne Robert Bruns, 33, 2707 Melrose Lane, on a state charge of burglary.
Sterling Kane Stewart-Phillips, 40, 4601 Cheyenne Road, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Alec Michael Wall, 29, 124 Park Lane, on a state charge of nonsupport.
March 13
Tyler Eugene Funk, 33, 723 Mason Road, on a city warrant for trespassing and failure to appear in court.
Ally Elane Barb, 21, 6015 N. 22nd St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
March 14
Tanner Ray Young, 19, no address provided, on a city warrant for trespassing and failure to appear in court.
Mickie Jolynn Harrison, 22, 919 N. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Louis Clifford Aziz Jr., 46, 1906 Savannah Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
William R. Diamond, 45, 9360 County Road 373, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Casey J. Harrison, 38, 2312 S. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kelley Joe Steele, 42, 3114 S.W. Lakefront Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Richard E. Jones, 45, 5211 Faraon St., on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
Keegan Odell Smith, 28, 6401 Buddy Terrace, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Scott Alan Geoffroy, 64, 3406 S. 40th Terrace, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Shannon D. King, 45, 1525 Edmond St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
March 15
Raven Nicole Martinez, 41, 3321 Linda Lane, on a state charge of stealing.
Jonathan Randell Seth Johnson, 18, 2504 S. 10th St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
