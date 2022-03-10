MARCH 8
Gerald L. Salsbury II, 47, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Keaton James Roscoe, 19, 2518 Flintstone Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Logan Daniel Cordonnier, 28, 719 Trevillian Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joseph Anthony Crawford, 28, Wathena, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cory L. Bonea, 34, 223 W. Isabelle St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bret Allen Johnson II, 27, Cameron, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Erik Michael McClellan, 31, 2804 N. Fourth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amy Rae Trujillo, 38, Salt Lake City, Utah, on a city charge of stealing.
