Arrests reported from Feb. 28 to March 6
Julie Marie Fletcher, 46, 3115 Duncan St., city charge for DWI/DUI.
Timothy Jason McBee, 49, 2117 S 10th St., city charge for obstruction of police duties by action/inaction.
Melani Dee Frederick, 39, 1102 S 22nd St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Megan E. Miller, 30, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joseph Wade Gray, 63, 1602 Brookside Drive, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brenna Renae Clarey, 23, 501 Payne Terrace, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael David Orr, 49, 1911 Savannah Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeremiah Cole Wilson-Paden, 21, 3305 Chippewa Lane, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kalique Shamarr Allen, 19, St. Joseph, municipal warrant from other jurisdiction.
Jordan Ashli Koontz, 22, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ricky Allen Rice Jr., 43, 2901 Frederick Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rubio Steven, 23, 6410 Grant St., warrants for misdemeanor and for failure to appear in court.
Martel Ramon Stewart, 24, 807 E Hyde Park Ave., city charge for shoplifting.
Thera Theresa Hayes, 37, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Stacy Ann Tanner, 36, 2004 Mitchell Ave., warrants for felony and for failure to appear in court.
Barron Asher Helfery, 20, 925 E Hyde Park Ave., city charge for purchase/possession of intoxicating liquor by a minor.
Abel Barraza Martinez IV, 19, St. Joseph, city charge for trespassing.
Tara Lynn Carr, 24, 2535 S 12th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kirby R Stevens, 52 1602 Brookside Drive, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lawrence Edward Walters Jr., 55, 629 S 8th St., city charges for stealing from a motor vehicle and intentionally damaging personal/real property of another.
Sharon M Miller, 37, St. Joseph, warrants for felony and for failure to appear in court.
Joshua Lee Shade, 33, 2519 Green Valley Road, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brian Keith McDowell, 55, 4206 Hillview Drive, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tiffany Renee Stanton, 41, 3008 Burnside Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bobbi J. Bundy, 33, 5506 Ripley St, city charge for DWI/DUI.
Mark Anthony T. Greer, 39, 2227 Locust St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Adam Jay Lauer, 38, 2950 Coppercreek Road, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robert Earl Murphy, 60, 814 N. 10th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christina Marie Dougherty, 39, 2208 S. 16th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Clarissa Marie Mendoza, 24, 812 S. 26th St., city charges for DWI/DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, and for failure to appear in court.
Penny D Davidson, 48, 928 E. Hyde Park, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Julie Ann Blazer, 54, 5005 Savannah Road, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sayley A Cox, 21, 1313 N 11th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
John W Ferbert, 48, 2404 Felix St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brett Adam Beadles, 35, St. Joseph, city charge for trespassing.
Mitchell G Montemayor, 33, 5501 S 38th Terrace, warrants for misdemeanor and for failure to appear in court.
Justine Ryan Cornelius, 33, 3309 S 33rd Terrace, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Levi Austin Martin Holland, 25, 817 N 10th St., city charge for DWI/DUI.
David Lee Fanning Jr., 34, 1603 Grand Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brandon D Miller, 40, 2215 Jackson St., warrant for misdemeanor and for failure to appear in court.
Charles Omar Woodral, 25, city charges for DWI/DUI and obstruction of police duties by action/inaction.
Nikita Rose Minear, 31, 109 1/2 S 16th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ezekiel Lee Harker, 21, 1601 Angelique St., warrants for misdemeanor and for failure to appear in court.
Cory Joseph Velvick, 39, 2901 Frederick Ave., city charge for DWI/DUI.
