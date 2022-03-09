MARCH 6
Brett Lee Talbot, 42, 3127 St. Joseph Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kiefer Z. Noland, 24, 1401 Sylvanie St., on a city warrant for obstructing duties of police and failure to appear in court.
Airreanna Monique Hughes, 24, 4507 Orchard Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shelby L. Bonea, 26, 907 S. 22nd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Steven E. Palmer, 51, no address provided, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
MARCH 7
Jonah Elias Herrmann, 34, 904 S. 10th St., on a city charge of trespassing.
