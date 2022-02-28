FEB. 24
Robert Martin Bull, 56, 1704 Grand Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kevin M. Scheidegger, 38, 5220 King Hill Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
David Lee Smith, 34, 1019 Lincoln St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brittany Leaann Fanning, 31, 708 Corby St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nathan Lee Smith Jr., 39, 1513 Fourth Ave., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
FEB. 25
Dillon Jamal Hayes, 27, 429 N. 21st St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shannon Sue Burgess, 44, 230 Clayton St., on a city charge of trespassing.
FEB. 26
Amy Lizette Shuman, 47, 3326 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Angel R. Davis, 52, 1101 S. 14th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Perry Watkins, 66, 1101 S. 14th St., on a city charge of littering.
Roy Alfred Gibbens Jr., 46, 5118 Faraon St., on city charges of disturbing the peace and resisting police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.