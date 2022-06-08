placeholder_arrest

JUNE 5

Deanna Adele Meyer, 29, 1300 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

John Luke Szesny, 28, 719 S. 14th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Amber Marie Vanlandingham, 35, 624 S. 16th St., on a city charge of disorderly conduct.

Christopher Ryan Thornton, 27, 1308 W. Joseph St., on city charges of obstructing duties of police and addressing police with intent to incite violence.

Keith Gregory Allen II, 47, 720 S. 24th St., on city charges of resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

JUNE 6

Tabitha Linn Mitchell, 34, 301 W. Kansas Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Erica Lynn O’Hare, 42, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Ronald Matthew Heffley, 39, 313 E. Highland Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Kalah Akilah Champion, 41, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Ronnie Allen Helton, 51, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.