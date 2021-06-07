JUNE 3
Jacob James Coulter, 19, 2814 Patee St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
JUNE 4
Richard E. Jones, 45, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Paul Charles Davis II, 35, 510 S. 22nd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Steven Ray Galloway, 33, 635 Mount Mora Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Timothy John Clark, 59, 610 Olive St., on a city charge of trespassing.
JUNE 5
Amanda L. Moore, 31, 427 N. 21st St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Caleb M. Vaughn, 25, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeremy Heastan, 46, 3306 Grandview Drive, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
JUNE 6
Austin Derek Allen Rideaux III, 28, 635 Bon Ton St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Stormy Dawn Hampton, 28, 2614 S. 19th St., on a city charge of drug possession.
JUNE 7
Kyle D. Conger, 33, 2821 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Clinton Joseph Kelly III, 29, 144 Park Lane, on a city charge of assault.
Brett Lee Talbott, 41, 3127 St. Joseph Ave., on a city charge of obstructing duties of police.
