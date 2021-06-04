JUNE 3
Jacob James Coulter, 19, 2814 Patee St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
JUNE 4
Richard E. Jones, 45, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Paul Charles Davis II, 35, 510 S. 22nd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Steven Ray Galloway, 33, 635 Mount Mora Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Timothy John Clark, 59, 610 Olive St., on a city charge of trespassing.
