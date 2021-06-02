MAY 29

Savannah Sage

Hendricks, 27, Savannah, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

MAY 30

Myra A. Bernard, 29, 720 S. 17th St., on a city charge of obstructing duties of police.

MAY 31

Dakhota Jay Mignery, 21, 719 N. 23rd St., on a city charge of driving with a suspended/revoked license.

JUNE 1

Shaun Alan Hawkins, 44, 2607 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Troy M. Rash, 26, 229 W. Nebraska Ave., on a city warrant for domestic assault.

