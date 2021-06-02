MAY 29
Savannah Sage
Hendricks, 27, Savannah, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
MAY 30
Myra A. Bernard, 29, 720 S. 17th St., on a city charge of obstructing duties of police.
MAY 31
Dakhota Jay Mignery, 21, 719 N. 23rd St., on a city charge of driving with a suspended/revoked license.
JUNE 1
Shaun Alan Hawkins, 44, 2607 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Troy M. Rash, 26, 229 W. Nebraska Ave., on a city warrant for domestic assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.