Arrests for June 3 Jun 2, 2022 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAY 31Ricky Allen Rice Jr., 43, 2809 St. Joseph Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Demetry William Lee, 19, 1614 S. Ninth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Alyssa Ann Paxton, 31, Amazonia, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Kann Katny Moufa, 26, 3643 N. 36th St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.Mahir I. Koko, 35, 1607 N. 36th St., on a city charge of disorderly conduct.Pawel Joseph Felling, 58, 3137 Edmond St., on a state charge of harassment. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Warrant Charge Failure Law Commerce Court Missouri Christina K. Hayes Address Police Criminal Law Louise Elder Courtney Alexis Austin Matson Duty N. Shea Kayla E. Kuschell Timothy Farrell Crime Katelyn Marie Lawhon Possession Resisting Arrest Michael G. Beattie Iii While Cody Lee Elliott Chad Vilas Porter Burglary Juan M. Gomez Sr. Gerald Benjamin Cole Sasha Kaylynn Smith Joe Franklin Wells Ann Dobsch Brandon Kip Traster Elliot Clayton Maley Brian Scott Huey Raymond Lee Dwight Intoxicate William Lester Bayer Jr. Threat Aleksandr James Young Michael Joseph Johnson City Jacob A. Christopher Dana L. Campbell Damage Property Disturb The Peace Brian Lee Davison David Lee Henderson Jr. Danielle Fae Vansickle Christopher Lee Huggins Mechanics Trevin L. Newton Frances Dianne Burgess Zachary Michael Lett Drug Christopher W. Ramsay S.w. Karen Lane Controlled Substance Amazonia Justin Lee Hockaday Jesse Nelson Wingard David Hamuud Risk Assault Stolen Property Wayne David Schmitt Robin Gail Schultz Allen S. Amanda Renee Ebling Allen S. Pricket State Tamara Sue Ward Rodney Carl Stiglic Taylor Michael Wild Violence Jennifer D. Lopez Luke Christian Ensign Paraphernalia Arrest Randall Jordan Stout Brent A. Lewis Julian Roque James Eugene Jackson Carrie Lynn Ramirez Heather Montana Berry Jason Allan Goldesberry Michael I. Singleton Jaime M. Tompkins Highway Royce M. Williams Amanda Christian Causey Brooke N. Stewart Stealing Douglas York Galloway Sr. Gene Field Adrienne Christine Maar Jeffery W. Bly Kansas City Charles Thomas Owens Gary Eugene Hicks Samantha M. Newton Mika Jay Henderson Firearm Mahir I. Koko Pawel Joseph Felling Disorderly Conduct Harassment × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Business Cost of construction reaches high levels this year Public Safety Two injured in crash, vehicle fire at Missouri Route 6 Government Riverfront development makes progress after delay Education SJSD issues advice as free student meals for all near end More Local News → 1:42 Beautiful weather for Friday 4 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.