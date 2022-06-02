placeholder_arrest

MAY 31

Ricky Allen Rice Jr., 43, 2809 St. Joseph Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Demetry William Lee, 19, 1614 S. Ninth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Alyssa Ann Paxton, 31, Amazonia, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Kann Katny Moufa, 26, 3643 N. 36th St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.

Mahir I. Koko, 35, 1607 N. 36th St., on a city charge of disorderly conduct.

Pawel Joseph Felling, 58, 3137 Edmond St., on a state charge of harassment.

