JUNE 26
Kretzer Riley Sharp, 29, Elwood, Kansas, on city charges of careless driving and driving while intoxicated.
JUNE 27
David Lee Henderson Jr., 38, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Vernon Harold Thomas, 61, 1516 Holman St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bryston Matthew Salmons, 22, 3902 Terrace Ave., on a city charge of resisting arrest.
Marshall T. Sims, 40, 5050 Faraon St., on city charges of property damage, disturbing the peace, addressing police officers with intent to incite violence, obstructing duties of police and resisting arrest.
Lindrick Lee Willis, 29, 2603 College Lane, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Cordero Lavarus Wallace, 24, 924 N. 10th St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
