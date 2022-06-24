placeholder_arrest

JUNE 19

Samantha Lynn Helton, 45, 309 Blake St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Eugene Carl Clinton, 63, 1209 Jules St., on a city charge of indecent acts.

JUNE 20

James Detamore Thomas-Jones, 29, 210 N. Eighth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Shauna Michelle Olsen, 45, no address provided, on city charges of property damage and obstructing duties of police.

JUNE 21

David Lee Fanning Jr., 34, 2324 Messanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Christina M. Smith, 40, 801 S. 38th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Wayne David Schmitt, 38, 619 S. 11th St., on a city charge of assault.

Joseph Wayde Solomon, 34, 1501 Douglas St., on a state charge of violation of a protection order.

Taylor R. Moranville, 29, 3412 N. Ninth St., on a state charge of stealing.

JUNE 22

Dejanay J. Dudley-Lewis, 23, 1721 Fifth Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Cevion Lanel Gray, 24, 1502 S. 26th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Christopher Lee Hulon, 38, 6308 Grant St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

