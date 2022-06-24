Arrests for June 25 Jun 24, 2022 Jun 24, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JUNE 19Samantha Lynn Helton, 45, 309 Blake St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Eugene Carl Clinton, 63, 1209 Jules St., on a city charge of indecent acts.JUNE 20James Detamore Thomas-Jones, 29, 210 N. Eighth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Shauna Michelle Olsen, 45, no address provided, on city charges of property damage and obstructing duties of police.JUNE 21David Lee Fanning Jr., 34, 2324 Messanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Christina M. Smith, 40, 801 S. 38th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Wayne David Schmitt, 38, 619 S. 11th St., on a city charge of assault.Joseph Wayde Solomon, 34, 1501 Douglas St., on a state charge of violation of a protection order.Taylor R. Moranville, 29, 3412 N. Ninth St., on a state charge of stealing.JUNE 22Dejanay J. Dudley-Lewis, 23, 1721 Fifth Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Cevion Lanel Gray, 24, 1502 S. 26th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Christopher Lee Hulon, 38, 6308 Grant St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Warrant Charge Failure Law Commerce Court Missouri Christina K. Hayes Address Police Criminal Law Louise Elder Courtney Alexis Austin Matson Duty N. Shea Kayla E. Kuschell Timothy Farrell Crime Katelyn Marie Lawhon Possession Resisting Arrest Michael G. Beattie Iii While Cody Lee Elliott Chad Vilas Porter Burglary Juan M. Pulec Jonathan Sergie Gust Bartman Gene Wilfong Public Property Ethnology Russell Lowell Patterson Building Theresa Hayes Eugene Carl Clinton Samantha Lynn Helton Act Shauna Michelle Olsen Joseph Wayde Solomon Local News Latedelivery Delivery of the St. Joseph News-Press will be delayed +2 Public Safety Stonecrest residents voice thoughts on nearby mental health facility Government City budget hit hard by rising gas prices Life Yoga instructor to host free sessions in local parks More Local News → 1:38 Cooler air setting in for Sunday Updated 12 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
