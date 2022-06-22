placeholder_arrest

JUNE 19

Samantha Lynn Helton, 45, 309 Blake St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Eugene Carl Clinton, 63, 1209 Jules St., on a city charge of indecent acts.

JUNE 20

James Detamore Thomas-Jones, 29, 210 N. Eighth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Shauna Michelle Olsen, 45, no address provided, on city charges of property damage and obstructing duties of police.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.