JUNE 17
Virgil Lee Reital, 50, 1810 S. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
JUNE 18
Carey Lynn Pecora, 56, 2310 S. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
JUNE 20
Jessica Jane Anna Renee Lunn, 37, 408 E. Kansas Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
JUNE 21
Samantha Jean Ramierez, 29, 704 Lincoln St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cassy Lyn Elliott, 29, 502 Ohio St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.