JUNE 16

Jacob L. Diggs, 35, 4021 Frederick Blvd., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jesse Clarence Morgan, 41, 1115 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.

Sarah Mari Dakon, 43, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Brian Edward Turner, 50, 200 Elwood St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Joseph Braden Roper-Kelly, 22, Union Star, Missouri, on city charges of resisting arrest, obstructing duties of police and assault of a law enforcement officer.

JUNE 17

Dawn N. Pickett, 42, 210 N. Eighth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Andrea Gayle Harman, 37, 2401 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Skyler Rose Pribble, 23, 2022 Jules St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Amber Marie Andre, 26, 1704 Main St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

JUNE 18

Dylan Ray Kelley, 26, 3142 Felix St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Deborah Dee Paxton, 58, 112 W. Market St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Rusty L. Kerns, 55, 2113 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Thera Theresa Hayes, 36, no address provided, on a city charge of entry into dangerous buildings.

