Arrests for June 21 Jun 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUNE 16Jacob L. Diggs, 35, 4021 Frederick Blvd., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Jesse Clarence Morgan, 41, 1115 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.Sarah Mari Dakon, 43, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Brian Edward Turner, 50, 200 Elwood St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Joseph Braden Roper-Kelly, 22, Union Star, Missouri, on city charges of resisting arrest, obstructing duties of police and assault of a law enforcement officer.JUNE 17Dawn N. Pickett, 42, 210 N. Eighth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Andrea Gayle Harman, 37, 2401 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Skyler Rose Pribble, 23, 2022 Jules St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Amber Marie Andre, 26, 1704 Main St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.JUNE 18Dylan Ray Kelley, 26, 3142 Felix St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Deborah Dee Paxton, 58, 112 W. Market St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Rusty L. Kerns, 55, 2113 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Thera Theresa Hayes, 36, no address provided, on a city charge of entry into dangerous buildings. 