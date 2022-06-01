placeholder_arrest

MAY 26

Felix Dontez Turner, 32, 6018 Savannah Road, on a city charge of failure to obey lawful order to disperse.

MAY 27

Dakota Lee Moss, 27, 320 E. Missouri Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Reza Sassan Sadler Keykhah, 39, 2201 Vories St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

MAY 28

Misty Dawn Admire, 39, Amazonia, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Gregory Dean Hamaker, 58, 917 N. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Ethan M. Jensen, 19, 212 E. Linn St., on a city charge of property damage.

Nickolas Tyler Nichols, 19, 5118 Faraon St., on city charges of reckless driving and resisting arrest.

MAY 29

Xzajanee Randteriell Turner, 27, 1305 Mitchell Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Ronnie Lee Martin Jr., 58, 1319 N. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Mika Jay Henderson, 44, 3410 Auburn Drive, on a state charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

MAY 30

Jeffrey Dean Gray, 52, 6314 Sherman St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jacob Simmons Jr., 53, 2209 Union St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Marie E. Dones, 32, 805 S. 15th St., on city charges of assault of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.