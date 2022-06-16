Arrests for June 17 Jun 16, 2022 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUNE 12Michael B. Bevel, 53, 2305 Rock Island, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.James Cody Price, 34, 519 E. Colorado Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Jacob C. Griggs, 21, 1424 N. Third St., on a city warrant for damage to public property, resisting arrest and failure to appear in court.Tatum Leighann Barksdale, 19, 1501 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Jonathan Sergie Gust Bartman, 28, 1602 Brookside Drive, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.Kiel Gene Wilfong, 39, no address provided, on a city charge of failure to obey lawful order to disperse.Brent A. Lewis, 34, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.JUNE 13Aric Christopher Buckner, 29, 505 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Britney Jo Griswold, 22, 605 Hall St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Chelsea Dae Pitts, 36, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Rodney Lee Phillippe, 26, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.JUNE 14Jordan A. Koontz, 22, 2204 S. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Ricky Allen Snedden, 49, 924 Prospect Ave., on city charges of obstructing duties of police, addressing police with intent to incite violence, resisting arrest, and entry into dangerous buildings.Russell Lowell Patterson, 45, Seminole, Oklahoma, on city charges of indecent acts and disorderly conduct.Kevin Markeil Daniels Jr., 23, 1108 S. 12th St., on a state charge of domestic assault. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Warrant Charge Failure Law Commerce Court Missouri Christina K. Hayes Address Police Criminal Law Louise Elder Courtney Alexis Austin Matson Duty N. Shea Kayla E. Kuschell Timothy Farrell Crime Katelyn Marie Lawhon Possession Resisting Arrest Michael G. Beattie Iii While Cody Lee Elliott Chad Vilas Porter Burglary Juan M. Gomez Sr. Gerald Benjamin Cole Sasha Kaylynn Smith Joe Franklin Wells Ann Dobsch Brandon Kip Traster Elliot Clayton Maley Brian Scott Huey Raymond Lee Dwight Intoxicate William Lester Bayer Jr. Threat Aleksandr James Young Michael Joseph Johnson City Jacob A. Christopher Dana L. Campbell Damage Property Disturb The Peace Brian Lee Davison David Lee Henderson Jr. Danielle Fae Vansickle Christopher Lee Huggins Mechanics Trevin L. Newton Frances Dianne Burgess Zachary Michael Lett Drug Christopher W. Ramsay S.w. Karen Lane Controlled Substance Amazonia Justin Lee Hockaday Jesse Nelson Wingard David Hamuud Risk Assault Stolen Property Wayne David Schmitt Robin Gail Schultz Allen S. Amanda Renee Ebling Allen S. Pricket State Tamara Sue Ward Rodney Carl Stiglic Taylor Michael Wild Violence Jennifer D. Lopez Luke Christian Ensign Paraphernalia Arrest Randall Jordan Stout Brent A. Lewis Julian Roque James Eugene Jackson Carrie Lynn Ramirez Heather Montana Berry Jason Allan Goldesberry Michael I. Singleton Jaime M. Tompkins Highway Royce M. Williams Amanda Christian Causey Brooke N. Stewart Stealing Douglas York Galloway Sr. Gene Field Adrienne Christine Maar Jeffery W. Bly Kansas City Charles Thomas Owens Gary Eugene Hicks Samantha M. Newton Mika Jay Henderson Firearm Mahir I. Koko Pawel Joseph Felling Disorderly Conduct Harassment S.e. Jonathan G. Sauter S. Sheila Leann Stickler Brian R. Campbell Stephanie Nicole Ishmael Adam Allen Flora Brian S. Pulec Jonathan Sergie Gust Bartman Gene Wilfong Public Property Ethnology Russell Lowell Patterson × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Trend spells hope for drug enforcement Local News Women of Excellence luncheon honors local leaders Local News Car show expands to second annual Motors and Marigolds Local News Some Juneteenth celebration activities canceled More Local News → Local Forecast 3 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.