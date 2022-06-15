placeholder_arrest

JUNE 12

Michael B. Bevel, 53, 2305 Rock Island, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

James Cody Price, 34, 519 E. Colorado Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jacob C. Griggs, 21, 1424 N. Third St., on a city warrant for damage to public property, resisting arrest, and failure to appear in court.

Tatum Leighann Barksdale, 19, 1501 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jonathan Sergie Gust Bartman, 28, 1602 Brookside Drive, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.

Kiel Gene Wilfong, 39, no address provided, on a city charge of failure to obey lawful order to disperse.

Brent A. Lewis, 34, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.

JUNE 13

Aric Christopher Buckner, 29, 505 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Britney Jo Griswold, 22, 605 Hall St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Chelsea Dae Pitts, 36, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Rodney Lee Phillippe, 26, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.

