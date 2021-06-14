JUNE 11
Seth Alexander Dean Cole, 20, 211 W. Chestnut St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Caleb Joshua Wilson, 28, 2202 Francis St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
JUNE 12
James Roman Caceres, 19, 2910 Hampton Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
JUNE 13
James H. Helton Sr., 48, 2741 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
JUNE 14
Megan E. McDowell, 35, 816 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lionel D. Noble, 29, 2300 Hickory St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tasha Renee Robinson, 38, 836 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.