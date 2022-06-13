placeholder_arrest

JUNE 9

Christopher M. Fostek, 35, 4015 King Hill Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Ricky Allen Butler, 61, 417 N.W. 71st Terrace, on a city warrant for obstructing duties of police and failure to appear in court.

Devon Thomas Hampton, 27, 732 S. 10th St., on a city charge of resisting arrest.

Timothy A. Evans, 61, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.

JUNE 10

Deshon Jalen Goodwin-Jones, 28, 2213 N. Third St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Shamari Tyreke James, 28, 515 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

David Lafollette Torres, 47, 2902 N. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Frederic Alan Krumme, 67, Faucett, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Melissa D. Reed, 42, 226 W. Chestnut St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Richard Eugene Gibson III, 33, 503 S. Sixth St., on a city charge of trespassing.

JUNE 11

Brent A. Lewis, 34, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Brian S. Pulec, 27, 1515 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Michael Wayne Russell, 41, 7001 Ollmeda St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jesse L. Swett, 31, 1122 S. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Troy Lee Hendricks, 57, 1115 Ridenbaugh St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Marvin Wayne Proctor, 54, 108 N. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Adam Allen Flora, 33, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city charge of driving with a suspended/revoked license.

