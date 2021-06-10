JUNE 8
Jerry Dean Kinzie, 72, 2209 Edmond St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Skylar Matthew Berry, 23, 1005 Sunset Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brandon O. Underwood, 25, 2603 N. Seventh St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Mark Steven Attebury Sr., 62, 810 S. 21st St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
JUNE 10
Mason Richard Wilson, 18, 2622 Mary St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.