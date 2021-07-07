JULY 3
Jason Philip Johnson, 49, 18835 N. U.S. Highway 169, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sawyer Logan Crandell, 31, 2002 Mitchell Ave., on a city charge of failure to appear in court.
Chaz Isaih Ramone Smith, 28, 1320 Ridenbaugh St., on city charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to appear in court.
JULY 4
Deatra Sharee Ellis, 28, 705 Blake St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kasimiro Ocha, 24, 717 Mount Mora Road, on city charges of property damage and assault.
JULY 5
Jason Allen Groce, 36, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
James L. Myers, 34, 2102 Walnut St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Roger A. McKnight, 49, 5816 Grant St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Richard Allen Sowell Jr., 25, 1010 N. Ninth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tonietta G. Fuller, 46, 2109 N. Third St., on a state charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Toby Christopher Hartig, 27, no address provided, on a state charge of property damage.
JULY 6
Scottie Ryan Briner, 34, 1211 S. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
