Arrests for July 7 News-Press NOW Jul 5, 2023 Jul 5, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arrests from May 27 to June 3Bethany Ann Palmer, 32, 304 N. 8th St., city charge for obstruction of police duties by action/inaction. Joshua Clay Scott, 20, 6440 N. State Highway, warrant for failure to appear in court. Makiah Angel Drennen, 20, 1201 N. 7th St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Kelly Joe Steele, 45, 318 Glenwood St., warrants for failures to appear in court. Damian Ray Anderson, 34, 4009 King Hill Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court. William Lee Littlewood, 37, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court. Coltin Martinez, 27, 1305 S. U.S. Highway 71, warrant for failure to appear in court. Cheyenne Alesia Lyn Griggs, 24, 1011 Grand Ave., municipal warrant from other jurisdiction. Travis Allen Stewart, 34, St. Joseph, city charges for stealing and drug possession. Kriston Allen Monroe, 51, 307 N. 16th St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Kaitlin Lynne Robinson, 35, 2902 N. 12th St., city charges for drug possession and obstruction of police duties by action/inaction. Michael Lynn Gay Jr., 41, St. Joseph, city charge for trespassing. Tessa Renae Jones, 39, 1108 S. 12th St., warrants for probation violation and failure to appear in court. Christopher Ryan Kepner, 23, 1300 Mitchell Ave., city charge for DWI/DUI. Pedro Luis Morales Rivero, 31, 1514 Beattie St., city charge for DWI/DUI. Kimberly Dawn Palmer, 43, 2902 N. 12th St., warrants for failures to appear in court.Kevin W. Rucker, 30, 206 S. 14th St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Terrence Christopher Anthony, 45, 1809 Clay St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Peggy S. Phinney, 61, 1402 S. 6th St., city charge for DWI/DUI. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Criminal Law Crime Police Physics × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety St. Joseph man drowns on July 4th +2 High School Verduzco embraces new opportunity as softball coach Local News Buchanan County EMS director dies +2 Education Man suffers injury in T-bone crash More Local News → 1:06 Wednesday, July 5th AM Weather Forecast 9 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.