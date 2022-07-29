JULY 24
Darrick Eugene Cannon, 51, 3600 Monterey St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Terry Ray Radmer, 52, 2102 Walnut St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jamie L. Epps, 33, 3000 Parkway A, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kevin Eugene Tracy Jr., 35, 1214 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tyler Eugene Funck, 34, 723 Mason Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Stephanie Anne McBride, 23, no address provided, on city charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Robert Jones Jr., 37, no address provided, on city charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lauren S. Drake, 29, 2708 Lafayette St., on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
JULY 25
Reva Ann Dobsch. 37, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Mark Kevin Grieshaber Jr., 47, 2507 Oak St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tamarra Leah Cox, 31, 2305 Castle Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Maleeq Ladale Cochise Marshall, 22, Kansas City, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jacob C. Griggs, 21, 1424 N. Third St., on a city charge of stealing.
Donald G. Beaver, 59, 1727 Center St., on a city charge of resisting arrest.
Jeremiah Lucas Imlay, 23, 635 Bon Ton St., on a city charge of assault.
JULY 26
Joshua Monroe Ebling, 41, 1210 Prospect Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Miranda Kay Hicks, 34, 2703 Renick St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Gerald Benjamin Cole, 44, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kevin M. Scheidegger, 39, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lawrence C. Allen, 33, 2825 Pen St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jose Manuel Ramirez-Portuguez, 38, 704 Lincoln St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Travis John Graber, 21, no address provided, on a city charge of obstructing duties of police.
Isaac Samuel Harr, 44, 5516 Miller Road, on a state charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
JULY 27
Timothy Michael McCartney, 44, 2604 Mitchell Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Wallace Clayton Harper Jr., 36, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Celena Maria Mendoza, 19, 812 S. 26th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cara Christin Ethridge, 45, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Douglas Wayne Shinneman, 63, 1101 S. 16th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dayton S. Hendrix, 18, 2944 Savannah Road, on a state charge of tampering with a vehicle.
Kyle Daniel Embrey, 37, 2312 Jules St., on a state charge of receiving stolen property.
