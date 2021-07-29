JULY 27
John Wayne Rothwell, 53, 3611 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jennifer Lee Croteau, 40, 1308 Jules St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Timothy Charles Proctor, 44, 2324 Charles St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rachel M. Marceau, 27, 2208 County Line Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
