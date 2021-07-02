JULY 1
Eldon Allen, 49, 3318 Burnside Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
JULY 2
Rebecca Adit Ajang, 38, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Megan Ellen Harman, 28, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Matthew Dene Milbourn, 39, 605 S. Beech St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Fawn Marie Wild, 29, 3001 Locust St., on a city charge of trespassing.
