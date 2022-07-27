Arrests for July 28 Jul 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JULY 24Darrick Eugene Cannon, 51, 3600 Monterey St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Terry Ray Radmer, 52, 2102 Walnut St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Jamie L. Epps, 33, 3000 Parkway A, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Kevin Eugene Tracy Jr., 35, 1214 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Tyler Eugene Funck, 34, 723 Mason Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Stephanie Anne McBride, 23, no address provided, on city charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.James Robert Jones Jr., 37, no address provided, on city charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.Lauren S. Drake, 29, 2708 Lafayette St., on a city charge of disturbing the peace.JULY 25Reva Ann Dobsch. 37, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Mark Kevin Grieshaber Jr., 47, 2507 Oak St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Tamarra Leah Cox, 31, 2305 Castle Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Maleeq Ladale Cochise Marshall, 22, Kansas City, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Jacob C. Griggs, 21, 1424 N. Third St., on a city charge of stealing.Donald G. Beaver, 59, 1727 Center St., on a city charge of resisting arrest.Jeremiah Lucas Imlay, 23, 635 Bon Ton St., on a city charge of assault. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Tuesday building crash underlines need for driver precautions +2 Local News Earhart immortalized with statue in Washington D.C. Local News Sculpture outside Missouri Theater vandalized again Local News St. Joseph Public Library to host Local Trivia Night More Local News → Local Forecast 14 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
