Arrests reported from July 18 to July 24
Jarvis Oney Joseph Ervin, 32, 201 S. 10th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kyle Stewart Power, 35, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeremiah McKenze Ray Sweet, 30, 301 W. Kansas Avenue, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cortney Danielle Stewart, 34, 1400 N. 13th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chris Steven Dykes, 46, 1920 Savannah Avenue, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Preston Michael Erickson, 30, 4010 Robin Hood, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ruther Rambo Ruben, 37, 925 S. 22nd Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tara L. Cooper, 38, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Hali Leanne Carney, 31, 2211 Green Valley Road, warrants for parole violation, DWI/DUI, and failure to appear in court
Keith Gregory Allen II, 48, 3310 Monterey Street, warrants for failures to appear in court.
Brysen Lee Ward, 19, 2712 S. 24th Street, city charge for resisting arrest by violence/force/fleeing.
Stefanie Denise Rothwell, 35, 318 Glenwood Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shane W. Crowe, 45, 5209 Pryor Avenue, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Elizabeth Josephiine Price, 29, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Scottie Ryan Briner, 36, 8021 S.E. King Hill Road, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Charles Thomas Owens, 45, 3845 King Hill Avenue, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christopher E. Burley, 45, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Anthony A. Hanner, 36, N. 24th Street, warrants for failures to appear in court
Cherokee R. Lewie, 28, 210 N. 8th Street, city charges for trespassing and obstruction of police duties by action/inaction.
Terrance William Smith, 46, St. Joseph, city charges for trespassing and entry into dangerous building.
Darrell Eugene McArthur, 68, 2905 Penn Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robert W. Pollard, 60, 3602 Pickett Road, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jamie Lee Epps, 34, 1126 Henry Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christopher Boyd Blanchard, 42, 2730 N. 4th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joseph Michael Huff, 36, 616 Kentucky Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeri Lynn Samuel, 25, 2823, warrants for failures to appear in court.
Joyce Lorraine Wassinger, 35, 6533 Washington Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Marion Richard White Jr., 35, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Samuel D. Cornell, 33, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Abraham Otoniel Acosta Diaz, 41, 710 S. 19th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Reed James Fuller, 26, 6414 Brown Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lacy J. Noble, 38, 14456 State Route CC, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Stephanie Nicole Caw, 39, 2326 S. 12th Street, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Stephanie N. Mercer, 34, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ronda Kay Oliver, 53, 4607 Valley Lane, warrant for failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.