JULY 22
Aubrey Elizabeth Belcher, 22, 2911 S. 36th Place, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Landon Michael Rehm, 32, 709 N. Ninth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christina Marie James, 31, 2916 S. 29th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Samantha J. Clark, 36, 1909 S. 12th St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Jonathan Lane Arceneaux, 53, 512 S. 15th St., on a city charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
JULY 23
Justin Patrick Rivera, 42, 1816 Clay St., on a city warrant for resisting arrest and failure to appear in court.
Brandon Allen Hanaway, 38, 320 E. Missouri Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Carlos David Saenz-Matias, 28, 3641 Gene Field Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Corby Lester Meek, 33, 705 N. Ninth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Charles Thomas Owens, 43, 7601 King Hill Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Timothy Arthur Erickson, 48, 3120 Pickett Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
JULY 24
Cara J. Williams, 40, 3019 Burnside Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jack Steve Lee Pope, 24, 201 S. 10th St., on a city warrant for attempted assault and failure to appear in court.
Andrew John Orton, 34, 113 W. Hyde Park Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Shannon Spears, 42, 1529 Angelique St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Kaia Ameecha Sweazie, 21, 3112 N. Woodbine Road, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
