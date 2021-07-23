JULY 21
Rachel Gwen Ralston, 35, Union Star, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to display license plates and failure to appear in court.
Shelby Lynn Bonea, 25, 1615 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Greggory S. Penland, 41, Elwood, Kansas, on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
Rayshonda Doris Marie Jones, 29, 3406 Sacramento St., on a state charge of stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft.
Preston Michael Erickson, 28, 4010 Robin Hood Drive, on a state charge of receiving stolen property.
