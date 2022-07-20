placeholder_arrest

JULY 17

Brian Daniel Pfeil, 29, 6509 Sherman St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Stephanie A. Lowry, 33, 1205 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Ramon Travinio Villanueva Sr., 36, 1523 S. Ninth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Guadalupe Enriquez, 24, no address provided, on city charges of obstructing duties of police and trespassing.

Emily Mckala Callaway, 24, 121 E. Highland Ave., on city charges of stealing and failure to appear in court.

JULY 18

Ricky John Rodriguez, 40, 6018 N. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Louis K. Stockton, 19, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Glen Eugene Barnett Jr., 33, 2725 N. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Cassandra Melissa Russell, 32, 2209 Union St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Christina Renee Reynolds, 42, 2911 S. 36th St., on a city charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

