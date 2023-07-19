Arrests reported from July 11 to July 16
Rayshonda Doris Marie Jones, 31, 3406 Sacramento St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Samuel Wesley Schellhorn, 48, 1001 Powell St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Alain Moreno-Hernandez, 40, 2014 Angelique St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brian S. Pulec, 28, 1515 N. 36th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Eric Michael Lederer, 50, St. Joseph, city charges for trespassing and resisting arrest by violence/force/fleeing.
Dallas R. Stanton, 23, 915 W. Hyde Park Avenue, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Renessa Lynn Dowell, 34, St. Joseph, city charge for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Megan Virginia DeShon, 30, 1515 N. 36th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
DeMarcus Lenard Bushrod, 33, 803 N. 13th St., city charge for making loud or boisterous noise in a public place.
James Lawrence Komer, 38, 2432 Lakeview Drive, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Monty Kenneth Leinen, 31, 1024 Roosevelt Avenue, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Anna Clair Hatheway, 25, 1208 Lincoln St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeffery Marshall Jones Jr., 37, 2007 N. 16th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cody Ryan Chavez, 33, 3037 Lafayette St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christina Leigh Morgan, 54, 529 Willsie Drive, city charge for DWI/DUI.
Joshua Nathaniel Radmer, 43, 5206 Mockingbird Lane, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jamie Lee Schiefelbein, 30, 23 E. Valley St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
John Fritz, 44, 2003 Mitchell Avenue, city charge for DWI/DUI.
Leah Isabelle DeSantiago, 28, 2324 S. 19th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Anderson Sandrio Michael De Jesus, 19, 1322 Main St., city charge for stealing.
Rebecca Renee Sleeth, 34, 1210 S. 25th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Toby Christopher Hartig, 29, 1908 Faraon St., warrants for probation violation and failure to appear in court.
Denver Thomas McDowell, 25, 805 S. 15th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Gerald Benjamin Cole, 45, St. Joseph, city charge for intentionally damaging property of another.
Tabatha June Barnes, 37, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeff Kan, 34, 2623 Monteray St., city charge for making loud or boisterous noise in a public place.
Julie Marie Navarrette, 46, 1201 Angelique St., city charge for stealing.
Andrew Roy Jones, 49, 2726 Sacramento St., warrants for obstruction of police duty by action/inaction and failures to appear in court.
Stephanie Marie Baier, 22, 511 N.W. 72nd St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeifine Alfred, 29, 2626 Mary St., city charge for assault.
May Esefen, 38, 2020 Jules St., city charges for assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest by violence/force/fleeing.
Charme Komer, 31, 2432 Lakeview Avenue, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Juan Francisco Holguin, 64, 1003 6th Avenue, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sidney Adam Kiger, 31, St. Joseph, municipal warrant from another jurisdiction and warrants for failure to appear in court.
Katelyn Kristyne Thornhill-Lawrence, 21, 2516 Mitchell Avenue, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Darryl R. Coston, 60, St. Joseph, city charge for trespassing.
Rudy Rios Cucul-Ico, 24, 727 S. 17th St., city charges for drinking in public, trespassing, resisting arrest by violence/force/fleeing, assault of a law enforcement officer and carelessly damaging property of the city or a private individual.
Makoy Ilai, 37, 201 S. 10th St., city charge for DWI/DUI.
